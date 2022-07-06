Science News Roundup: Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles for first time

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists at CERN observe three "exotic" particles for first time

Scientists working with the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have discovered three subatomic particles never seen before as they work to unlock the building blocks of the universe, the European nuclear research centre CERN said on Tuesday. The 27-kilometre-long (16.8 mile) LHC at CERN is the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, which along with its linked energy field is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago.

