Left Menu

Top scientist elected as associate member of European Molecular Biology Organization

Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, a scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, has been announced as one of the elected Associate Members of European Molecular Biology Organization EMBO, a press release from CCMB said on Wednesday.EMBO is a leading organisation that shapes scientific research in biology across Europe.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-07-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 19:25 IST
Top scientist elected as associate member of European Molecular Biology Organization
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Rajan Sankaranarayanan, a scientist at CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, has been announced as one of the elected Associate Members of European Molecular Biology Organization (EMBO), a press release from CCMB said on Wednesday.

EMBO is a leading organisation that shapes scientific research in biology across Europe. Currently, more than 1,900 EMBO members across the world serve on the EMBO Council, Committees and Advisory Editorial Boards of EMBO press journals.

This year, 67 researchers from 22 countries, based on their research excellence and achievements, have been elected for the membership, it said.

As many as nine new EMBO Associate Members, including Dr Sankaranarayanan, reside in seven non-EMBC countries: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, India, Singapore, and the US, it further said.

''I am honoured to be elected for the EMBO membership which is one of the top recognitions for scientific excellence. I am particularly delighted as it recognises work done from India, and will also further foster India's relationship with Europe in the broader area of molecular and cell biology,'' Dr Sankaranarayanan said.

EMBO will formally welcome the new members at the annual Members' Meeting in Heidelberg, Germany between October 26 and 28, 2022, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022