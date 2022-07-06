Seven killed by lightning in three districts of Rajasthan

Seven people were killed by lightning in three districts of Rajasthan, police said Wednesday.

In Pratapgarh district, Bhagli Devi (40) and Tarachand Meena (28) were killed Tuesday evening. Five people were injured in rain-related incidents in the district.

In Chittorgarh district, a couple died due to lightning in Khatikheda Badia village in the Rawatbhata police station area.

Rawatbhata SHO Madan Lal said that Ramesh Bhil (45) and his wife Kamala Bhil (43) died after lightning struck them when they were in the fields.

In Banswara district, three people were killed and two suffered burns due to lightning in the Patan police station area.

The deceased were identified as Mohan (35), his daughter Sunita (17) and Rajpal Bhil (15). The injured were Sohanlal (40) and his wife Shanti Devi (38).

