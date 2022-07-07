Left Menu

Woman found dead at construction site in Mumbai, two suspects detained

A 32-year-old woman was found dead at the site of an under construction building in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Thursday.The Mumbai police have apprehended two labourers, both natives of West Bengal, who were living with the woman in a room at the construction site, an official from MIDC police station said.The womans body was discovered by a supervisor at the construction site on Wednesday afternoon and both her colleagues were missing, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:16 IST
Woman found dead at construction site in Mumbai, two suspects detained
A 32-year-old woman was found dead at the site of an under construction building in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Thursday.

The Mumbai police have apprehended two labourers, both natives of West Bengal, who were living with the woman in a room at the construction site, an official from MIDC police station said.

The woman's body was discovered by a supervisor at the construction site on Wednesday afternoon and both her colleagues were missing, the official said. The police were immediately alerted and a case of murder was registered, he said.

The two suspects, who were fleeing to their native place Murshidabad in West Bengal, were caught at Wardha railway station, the official said. The woman had been dead for two days and the death came to light when the supervisor found that the victim and the two suspects had been missing from work, senior inspector Satish Gaikwad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

