SJVN CMD inaugurates cofferdam of Rs 688-cr Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh

The bridge will provide invaluable connectivity between river banks and speed up the dam construction activities, the chairman and managing director CMD said.The project is a run-of-river scheme on river Beas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:00 IST
SJVN Chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Friday inaugurated the upstream cofferdam of 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro Electric Project at Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, a company statement said.

The foundation stone of the Rs 687.97-crore project was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 27, 2021.

''CMD, SJVN today inaugurated upstream cofferdam of 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP at Hamirpur. He also inaugurated a 16 metre-long and 4.25 metre-wide concrete bridge on Salasi Khad and project office building at Salasi,'' it said.

The cofferdam has been completed four months ahead of the schedule, in a record time of 4 months 10 days. This marks the completion of river diversion works, paving way for full-scale excavation works of the dam foundation, which is already in progress. The bridge will provide invaluable connectivity between river banks and speed up the dam construction activities, the chairman and managing director (CMD) said.

The project is a run-of-river scheme on river Beas. It will generate 304 million units of energy on completion. The project is contributing to the overall development of the area with community asset creation, infrastructure development and generation of direct and indirect employment, SJVN said.

