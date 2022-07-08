Left Menu

NCR Planning Board opens it geo-portal for public

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:33 IST
NCR Planning Board opens it geo-portal for public
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ncrpb)
  • Country:
  • India

The NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) has opened its geo-portal for people who can now see details of planning related to transport, industries, power and health in the National Capital Region, officials said on Friday.

An official in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said the portal was initially for use by only NCR participating states and the office of NCRPB.

''Anyone can now see details of planning regarding NCR to some extent. Earlier, the geo-portal was only for use by NCR participating states and the office of NCRPB,'' the official told PTI.

According to NCRPB which comes under the HUA Ministry, National Capital Region is currently spread over 55,083 sq km and includes 24 districts in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan and the entire NCT of Delhi.

The ministry said the portal consists of around 179 layers presented as line, point & polygon feature covering details of various sectors such as land use, transport, industries, water, power, health, shelter, heritage and tourism and disaster management.

Geo-portal for NCR, known as 'PARIMAN', was launched in August last year by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who is also the NCRPB chairman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022