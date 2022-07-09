Left Menu

Heavy rains continue to lash Telangana

09-07-2022
Low-lying areas faced inundation while rivulets were in spate at several places in Telangana on Saturday following incessant rains in the last few days.

Navipet in Nizamabad district received 23 cms of rain, the Met Centre of IMD here said.

Rainfall led to water-logging in low-lying areas, while tanks received copious inflows in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

In its Daily Weather Report, the Met Centre said extremely heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Nizamabad district. Downpour was reported at many places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nizamabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

''Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana,'' it said.

In its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and other districts from 10 AM on Saturday to 0830 hours on Sunday. Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal held a tele-conference with officials and directed them to take up necessary relief works.

She asked them to pay special attention to low-lying areas, an official release said.

