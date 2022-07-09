Left Menu

Ascites can be managed by Ayurvedic formulations, including Neeri KFT

A dose of 20 ml of this ayurvedic formulation daily -- morning and evening -- was given for a month, the researchers said adding that the outcome was positive.The herbal drugs not only helped in protecting the kidneys of the patients from further damage due to the condition but also helped in excreting the collected fluid from their abdomen.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 14:19 IST
Ascites -- a condition in which fluid coagulates within the abdomen -- can be significantly managed by Ayurvedic formulations, including Neeri KFT, a recent study has found.

The ayurvedic formulations, including AIMIL Pharmaceutical's innovative herbal drug Neeri KFT, not only aided in saving the kidney from further damage due to the condition but also helped in excreting the collected fluid from the abdomen.

The observation has been made by Assistant Professor Komala A, Professor Siddesh Aradhyamath and researcher Mallinath I T from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Karnataka in the study published in 'Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences. The researchers gave a range of Ayurvedic formulations along with Neeri KFT, meant for impaired kidneys, to the ascites patients admitted to a hospital. ''A dose of 20 ml of this ayurvedic formulation daily -- morning and evening -- was given for a month,'' the researchers said adding that the outcome was positive.

The herbal drugs not only helped in protecting the kidneys of the patients from further damage due to the condition but also helped in excreting the collected fluid from their abdomen. These flushed out fluid from the abdomen through the urinary tract, said the researchers. Neeri KFT is composed of herbs such as Punarnava, Varun, Sigru, Sariva, Makoi and Sirish, also known for their diuretic properties.

Dr Sanchit Sharma of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals pointed out that in the last few years, Neeri KFT has proven to be effective in strengthening the kidney as well as clearing toxic fluids from the body.

Ascites usually occur when the liver stops working properly or it malfunctions, leading to a build-up of fluid in the space between the abdominal lining and the organs.

It is the most common complication of cirrhosis (scarring of the liver). It affects around 60 per cent of people with cirrhosis within 10 years of their diagnosis, and the 2-year survival rate is 50 per cent.

