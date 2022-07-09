Extreme weather not a problem for temperature resilient batteries: Research

According to a recent study, engineers from the University of California, San Diego have found that lithium-ion batteries contain a lot of energy and work well under adverse weather conditions. The researchers also discovered that an electrolyte is compatible with both a high-energy anode and cathode in addition to being adaptable and durable throughout a wide temperature range.

The journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences published the study's findings. According to Zheng Chen, a professor of Nanoengineering at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, such batteries could enable electric vehicles to travel farther on a single charge in cold climates and could also lessen the need for cooling systems to prevent the battery packs of the vehicles from overheating in hot climates.

"In regions where the ambient temperature can approach triple digits and the roadways become even hotter, high temperature operating is required. The battery packs in electric vehicles are often located underneath the floor, near these heated roadways, "Chen, a professor at the UC San Diego Sustainable Power and Energy Center, stated. "Additionally, batteries warm up just from passing a current through them while in use. The performance of the batteries would rapidly deteriorate if they are unable to withstand this warming at high temperatures."

The proof-of-concept batteries tested at -40 and 50 C (-40 and 122 F), respectively, retained 87.5 and 115.9 per cent of their energy capacity. Additionally, at these temperatures, they both had high Coulombic efficiencies of 98.2 and 98.7 per cent, indicating that the batteries have a longer lifespan and can withstand more charge and discharge cycles. Because of their electrolyte, the batteries created by Chen and colleagues can withstand both heat and cold. It is constructed from a liquid dibutyl ether solution combined with a lithium salt. Dibutyl ether has a unique property in that its molecules have a weak affinity for lithium ions. In other words, as the battery charges and discharges, the electrolyte molecules can easily release the lithium ions.

Scientists had previously shown that this weak chemical connection enhances battery performance at extremely low temperatures. Additionally, because it remains liquid at high temperatures, dibutyl ether can withstand heat well (it has a boiling point of 141 C, or 286 F). This electrolyte is unique in that it can be used with a lithium-sulfur battery, a class of rechargeable battery that uses sulphur as the cathode and lithium metal as the anode. Because they promise higher energy densities and cheaper costs, lithium-sulfur batteries are a crucial component of next-generation battery technology. The range of electric vehicles might be doubled without any increase in the weight of the battery pack thanks to their ability to store up to two times as much energy per kilogramme as current lithium-ion batteries. Sulfur is also more accessible and more plentiful than cobalt, which is utilised in conventional lithium-ion battery cathodes.

However, lithium-sulfur batteries have issues. The anode and cathode are equally highly reactive. Because they are so reactive, sulphur cathodes disintegrate during battery operation. High temperatures make this problem worse. Additionally, lithium metal anodes are prone to developing dendrites, which are needle-like formations that can penetrate the battery and lead to a short circuit. Lithium-sulfur batteries therefore only have a limited lifespan of ten cycles. "If you want a battery with high energy density, you typically need to use very harsh, complicated chemistry," said Chen. "High energy means more reactions are happening, which means less stability, more degradation. Making a high-energy battery that is stable is a difficult task itself--trying to do this through a wide temperature range is even more challenging."

These issues are avoided even at very high and very low temperatures by the dibutyl ether electrolyte created by the UC San Diego team. In comparison to a standard lithium-sulfur battery, the batteries they tested had significantly longer cycling lives. The cathode side and anode side are both improved by our electrolyte, which also offers good conductivity and interfacial stability, according to Chen. The team also added a polymer graft to the sulfur cathode to make it more stable. This keeps the electrolyte from becoming more sulfur-filled.

The battery chemistry will then be scaled up, improved to function at even greater temperatures, and given a longer cycle life. (ANI)

