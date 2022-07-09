Nagaland governor inspects progress of 2 major projects

Left Menu

Governor Jagdish Mukhi expressed concern over the delay in completion of two major projects in Nagaland as he carried out a physical inspection of the work in progress on Saturday.

Officials explained that the Covid pandemic was one of the reasons behind the delay in completing the high court complex and first medical college of the state. Release of funds in time and land-related issues also hampered the physical progress of the projects.

The foundation stone for the high court complex at Meriema on the outskirts of capital Kohima was laid in 2007 by K G Balakrishna, the then chief justice of India. The project was at Rs 43 crore.

The foundation stone for the medical college at Phriebagie in Kohima was laid by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on March 3, 2014. The cost is nearly Rs 200 crore.

Mukhi enquired about the delayed implementation, raising concern over the unsatisfactory development of the two major projects of the state, according to a release by the Raj Bhavan.

The governor was apprised that the construction of the court complex was allotted in October 2012 and the stipulated target for completion is December this year, subject to fund availability.

The officials assured the governor that the medical college project would be completed soon. The main complex of the court will be completed by the end of the year provided funds are made available to the contractor, the release stated.

They went on to assert that the Naga Hospital Authority in Kohima would be upgraded and used as a teaching hospital during the first three years. The medical college admissions will start from August-September next year.

