Telangana targets Rs 3,700 crore credit flow to women SHGs in FY23

The Telangana government aims to ensure Rs 3,700 crore credit flow to women self help groups (SHGs) through ''Stree Nidhi'' during the current financial year as against Rs 3,060 crore last fiscal, an official release said on Sunday.

Over the last eight years, Rs 14,756.85 crore to the SHGs for setting up businesses such as kirana shops, laundry, poultry farms and bakeries, it said.

During the last financial year, Rs 750 crore was allotted from SC Sub Plan, Rs 410 crore from ST Sub Plan and Rs 40.04 crore from Stree Nidhi Sub Plan, the release said.

As part of strengthening women SHGs across the state, the government distributed computers and printers to mandal and town members.

The Stree Nidhi initiative has received accolades across the nation, it added.

