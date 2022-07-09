Left Menu

Telangana targets Rs 3,700 crore credit flow to women SHGs in FY23

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:51 IST
Telangana targets Rs 3,700 crore credit flow to women SHGs in FY23
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government aims to ensure Rs 3,700 crore credit flow to women self help groups (SHGs) through ''Stree Nidhi'' during the current financial year as against Rs 3,060 crore last fiscal, an official release said on Sunday.

Over the last eight years, Rs 14,756.85 crore to the SHGs for setting up businesses such as kirana shops, laundry, poultry farms and bakeries, it said.

During the last financial year, Rs 750 crore was allotted from SC Sub Plan, Rs 410 crore from ST Sub Plan and Rs 40.04 crore from Stree Nidhi Sub Plan, the release said.

As part of strengthening women SHGs across the state, the government distributed computers and printers to mandal and town members.

The Stree Nidhi initiative has received accolades across the nation, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022