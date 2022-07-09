Leopard enters villager's house, kills goats

A leopard stole into the house of a villager early on Saturday morning and killed his three goats. The incident occurred in Khand village of Chamba block in Tehri district creating a scare among villagers. When the house owner awoke and went into the room where he kept his goats, he was shocked to find three of them dead and the leopard hiding in a corner inside it, forest range officer Ashish Dimri said. He ran out of the room, shut the door from outside and informed the authorities. Forest personnel could tranquilise and cage the leopard after struggling for five hours. The leopard seems old and is being taken to Ranichauri for a medical examination, Dimri said.

