IAF evacuates 34 injured Amarnath pilgrims to Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-07-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 22:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated 34 injured pilgrims from the medical facility at the Amarnath yatra base camp to a hospital here on Sunday.

''An additional 34 injured pilgrims were evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters on Sunday,'' a defence spokesperson said here.

He said the IAF choppers also airlifted 20 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, along with six canines, from Srinagar to take part in the search operation to trace the missing people believed to be stuck under debris.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain struck near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, leaving at least 15 people dead and more than 30 missing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

