Amarnath tragedy: Four more dead identified as Rajasthan residents

Four more people killed in the July 8 Amarnath flash floods have been identified as residents of Rajasthans Nagaur district, taking the toll in the natural calamity from the state to seven, officials said on Monday.At least 16 people have died in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas last Friday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Four more people killed in the July 8 Amarnath flash floods have been identified as residents of Rajasthan's Nagaur district, taking the toll in the natural calamity from the state to seven, officials said on Monday.

At least 16 people died in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas last Friday. Twenty-five people were hospitalized with injuries and nearly 30 are missing.

Three of the deceased had already been identified as Sri Ganganagar district residents Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri.

''Four people from the district have died in the flash floods that occurred near the Amarnath cave shrine,'' Nagaur district collector Peeyush Samariya said.

They were identified as Prahlad Ram, Yajuvendra Singh, Shankar Singh, and Veera. They were friends who started their journey from Pahalgam on July 6, the official said.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, which began on June 30, resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for a day due to inclement weather.

