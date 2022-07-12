Left Menu

Maha: 4 injured as old residential structure collapses in Pune after heavy rains

Four people were injured, including two critically, after a portion of a dilapidated residential structure collapsed in Maharashtras Pune city following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday.The dilapidated wada collapsed around Monday midnight in Nana Peth area of Pune.Wada is an old cluster of houses with many rooms.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-07-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 10:01 IST
Maha: 4 injured as old residential structure collapses in Pune after heavy rains
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were injured, including two critically, after a portion of a dilapidated residential structure collapsed in Maharashtra's Pune city following heavy rains, fire brigade officials said on Tuesday.

The dilapidated 'wada' collapsed around Monday midnight in Nana Peth area of Pune.

Wada is an old cluster of houses with many rooms. Fire brigade personnel received a call around midnight that four people were trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. They rushed to the spot and rescued the four people. Two of them were critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital, the official said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation had earlier issued notices to 478 wadas which were in a dangerous condition. Out of these, 28 were also demolished by the PMC, according to a civic official. Pune has been witnessing heavy showers for the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022