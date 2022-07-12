Left Menu

NASA scientists to head far north to study melting Arctic sea ice

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 12-07-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 16:16 IST
NASA scientists to head far north to study melting Arctic sea ice
Image Credits: NASA/K. Ramsayer
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA scientists will soon board a plane and fly out of Thule Air Base in northwestern Greenland alongside laser instruments to help calibrate the agency's space-based measurements of Arctic ice.

"The ice researchers and instrument scientists will board NASA's Gulfstream V jet and fly out of Thule Air Base in northwestern Greenland to head even farther north. And if they're lucky with the weather, they'll do that up to seven times," NASA said in a press release on Monday.

The airborne campaign will study the jumble of ice, snow and melt ponds in the Arctic Ocean to better understand how the thickness of Arctic sea ice changes during warming summer months.

Scientists believe that NASA's Ice, Cloud and land Elevation Satellite-2 (ICESat-2) can effectively infer this summer thickness. Launched in September 2018, ICESat-2 carries a laser altimeter that detects individual photons, allowing scientists to measure the elevation of ice sheets, sea ice, forests and more in unprecedented detail.

But to know for sure, the satellite measurements need to be confirmed by other measurements taken nearer to the surface – and that's why the scientists are flying over some of the most remote areas on the planet, says NASA.

The new ICESat-2 airborne campaign will check the ICESat-2 sea ice thickness estimates during summer and improve their accuracy. Thereafter, the findings will be used to improve computer programs that provide year-round ice thickness information.

The plane will fly at both 30,000 feet and 1,600 feet, on routes designed to measure the same ice that the satellite is covering from its orbit about 300 miles above Earth. Two different laser instruments, one from Goddard and one from the University of Texas, Austin, will be aboard.

"The changes in Arctic summer sea ice thickness in the summer are really important since this is the time when the thicker, multi-year ice is disappearing. We want to keep track of it, but historically it's been really difficult to do across the whole of the Arctic," said Nathan Kurtz, ICESat-2 deputy project scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022