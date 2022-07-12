Following are Tuesday's areca and coconut prices: Areca (per quintal) Old Supari: Rs 52500 to Rs 55000, model Rs 53000 New Supari : Rs 37500 to Rs 45000, model Rs 41000 Koka : Rs 20000 to Rs 24500, model Rs 23000 Coconut (per thousand) 1st quality: Rs 16000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000 2nd quality: Rs 12000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 13000.

