Majority of homebuyers want office set-up in apartments: Godrej Properties survey

Around 70 per cent of homebuyers consider it important to have an office set up in their house as the concept of a hybrid working model is gaining momentum, as per a survey. Godrej Properties Ltd on Wednesday released the survey report 'HomeLivabilityFactors'. The sample size is 2,009 respondents, of which 792 were female and 1,217 were male. The survey underscores the fundamental shift in homebuyers' preferences with the onset of the COVID pandemic and the significant alterations that it has brought about in their preference for residential apartments. As per the survey, nearly 80 per cent of homebuyers consider it important to have a home as a place to maintain their health and mental well-being. More than 80 per cent of home buyers prefer their homes to be surrounded by open spaces and greens both inside and outside their house. Godrej Properties Chief Design Officer Rakesh Kumar said, ''Homebuyers are now going beyond the basic checklist and are on the lookout for very specific, custom-designed, and smart homes, which are not only technologically evolved but offer contemporary facilities in terms of safety, security, and more''. Home life is now centred around health and wellbeing, which has led to a strong significance for an open and safe living environment, he added. ''Godrej Properties Ltd's #HomeLivabilityFactors reveals Indian homes turn towards health and wellness. Homes transform into a social & well-being centre,'' the report said.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Godrej Properties said a lot of people were more inclined towards rental housing as homes were just considered as a place to rest and take shelter. However, there has been a value shift in this mindset and homes are now an abode that can cater to the diverse needs of homebuyers, it added.

The previous year saw a rise in millennial home ownership and spaces that were located close to essential services.

Now, people are more specific in their requirements and expect more than just a living space in their homes. The survey revealed that ''70 per cent of the homebuyers consider it important to have an office set-up in their home considering that most companies might adopt the hybrid working model''. The report said that 69 per cent of the respondents feel that their home is a place to develop their hobbies and passions. ''From work stations, study rooms, gym spaces, play areas, better lighting for video calls, well-ventilated rooms, and more, individuals are in search of larger and spacious homes, which can fulfil the needs of each family member,'' according to the report.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate players in the country. It has a big presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune and Bengaluru property markets.

