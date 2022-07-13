Left Menu

Rocket Lab delivers NRO’s national security payload to space

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:39 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@RocketLab)
Rocket Lab on Wednesday launched the first of two back-to-back national security missions for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The NROL-162 mission lifted off on an Electron rocket from Pad A at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 at 06:30 UTC.

Following lift off, Electron successfully delivered the U.S. national security payload to space.

The NROL-162 mission, in partnership with the Australian Department of Defence, will provide critical information to the United States Government's agencies and allies and national security decision-makers monitoring and responding to world events and humanitarian issues, Rocket Lab said in a press release.

"The successful deployment of NROL-162 to orbit is another fantastic achievement by the Rocket Lab team, but we're not resting on our laurels. No other small launch provider has ever before prepared a dedicated launch for a small national security payload in such a rapid turnround, and our sights are set on delivering the next NRO mission to space in record-time," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Peter Beck.

NROL-199, the follow-up mission to NROL-162, will launch in just nine days from Pad B at Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on July 22, 2022. Both missions were awarded by the NRO under the Rapid Acquisition of a Small Rocket (RASR) contract.

