TN CM to visit Erode district on Aug 4-5

Updated: 13-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:43 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would visit Erode district on August 4 and 5 and lay foundation stones for schemes as well as inaugurate finished schemes.

Announcing this to reporters here on Wednesday, S Muthusamy, State Minister for Housing and Urban Development, said the Chief Minister would declare open a book fair too and lay the foundation stone for a bus-stand. The Minister further said almost all the electoral promises of the State government have been fulfilled; the rest would be honoured after the financial position of the State administration improves. He spoke to the media during distribution of cooperative banks' loan for Rs 28.80 lakh to 32 differently abled people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

