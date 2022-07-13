Left Menu

Banks should simplify paperwork for home loans: Kaushal Kishore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:16 IST
Banks should simplify paperwork for home loans: Kaushal Kishore
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore on Wednesday asked banks to simplify the paperwork for providing home loans as this will help in achieving 'housing for all'.

At a national conference on 'Housing Finance in India - Issues and Solutions' organised by industry body Assocham, Kishore said bankers, builders and all the stakeholders in finance should cooperate and work together in fulfilling prime minister's vision to provide a home to every citizen in the country.

It would be a matter of honour for India if every poor of the country has his own house and is provided with basic facilities like roti, kapada and makaan, the minister said as per the Assocham statement.

However, Kishore said there is a need to simplify the processes to enable that.

Kishore told the bankers that steps should be taken to help people avail of the housing loan through easy paperwork.

''According to an estimate, there are about 1,36,000 bank branches across the country. If the applicants are able to get housing loans easily from these banks then the work of providing a house to all will also be easy,'' he said.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development of Assocham, and Chairman of Signature Global, said that affordable housing projects have become an important pillar of the real estate sector.

In his theme address, D S Tripathi, Managing Director & CEO, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, said housing contributes to 7 per cent of GDP in the economy.

Kollegal V Raghavendra, Executive Director, Punjab & Sind Bank, elaborated on the need to simplify the paperwork in various cases.

He further said that accessibility and affordability are key drivers of the housing sector's expansion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022