Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line to boost connectivity: PM Modi
The Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line, approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, will boost connectivity and further socio-economic progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.
It also fulfils a long-standing demand for improving access to Ambaji, he said in a tweet.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of the 116.65-km Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 2,798.16 crore, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.
To be built by the Ministry of Railways, the project will link two states and three religious places and will be completed by 2026-27.
Ambaji is one of the 51 ''Shakti Peeth'', which attracts millions of devotees from Gujarat as well as other parts of the country and abroad every year.
