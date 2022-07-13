Left Menu

Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line to boost connectivity: PM Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:26 IST
Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line to boost connectivity: PM Modi
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line, approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, will boost connectivity and further socio-economic progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

It also fulfils a long-standing demand for improving access to Ambaji, he said in a tweet.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the construction of the 116.65-km Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road rail line at an estimated cost of Rs 2,798.16 crore, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

To be built by the Ministry of Railways, the project will link two states and three religious places and will be completed by 2026-27.

Ambaji is one of the 51 ''Shakti Peeth'', which attracts millions of devotees from Gujarat as well as other parts of the country and abroad every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022