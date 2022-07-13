Left Menu

Torrential rain pound Rajasthan

Several regions of Rajasthan received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, with Mavli in Udaipur recording 12 cm rainfall, officials said on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, Sagwara of Dungarpur received 7 cm rainfall, Pratapgarh 6 cm, Nokha 4 cm, and Nadbai and Jayal witnessed 5 cm rainfall each.

Several regions of Rajasthan received heavy rain during the last 24 hours, with Mavli in Udaipur recording 12 cm rainfall, officials said on Wednesday. According to the meteorological department, Sagwara of Dungarpur received 7 cm rainfall, Pratapgarh 6 cm, Nokha 4 cm, and Nadbai and Jayal witnessed 5 cm rainfall each. Torrential rain also pounded Jhunjhunu, Baran, Chittorgarh, Alwar, Jhalawar and Banswara districts of the state.

According to MeT, Bhilwara recorded 69.2 mm rainfall, 21 mm in Bundi, 9 mm in Banswara, 4.6 mm in Ajmer, 4 mm in Banasthali, 3.5 mm in Anta Baran and 3.2 mm in Kota till 5.30 pm on Wednesday. PTI AG SDA SRY

