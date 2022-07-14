10 workers stranded in swollen Maha river rescued by NDRF

Ten workers of a construction firm stranded in the swollen Vaitarna river here in Maharashtra were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Thursday, a senior official said.

The workers of GM Infrastructure, engaged in construction of the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway, had entered the river in a barge as part of their work, but got stuck at Bahadoli due to the rising water level on Wednesday following heavy rains in Palghar district, an official earlier said.

A team of the NDRF was summoned and helicopter arrangements were also made to rescue them.

As the water level receded, the NDRF team rescued all the 10 workers using a boat, in an operation which continued till Thursday early morning, Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal said.

''All the workers are safe,'' said the collector who was monitoring the rescue operation.

Palghar district, located about 100 km from state capital Mumbai, has been witnessing heavy rains since last week.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy downpour in the district till Friday.

