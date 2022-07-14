Left Menu

Aircraft, firefighters battle wildfires along Croatia's Adriatic coast

Croatian authorities deployed firefighting aircraft and dozens of firefighters and soldiers on Thursday in an effort to contain three major wildfires along the country's Adriatic coast. There were no reported casualties. Arndt Dreste, 55, moved to the village of Raslina, near Sibenik in January, after selling all his property in Germany. "I bought this house in January ...

Reuters | Updated: 14-07-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 15:24 IST
Aircraft, firefighters battle wildfires along Croatia's Adriatic coast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Croatian authorities deployed firefighting aircraft and dozens of firefighters and soldiers on Thursday in an effort to contain three major wildfires along the country's Adriatic coast. The wildfires, fanned by strong winds, broke out earlier this week as flames caught dry brush and low vegetation in the areas of Zadar and in the Sibenik. Around 20 homes were burned, authorities said. There were no reported casualties.

Arndt Dreste, 55, moved to the village of Raslina, near Sibenik in January, after selling all his property in Germany. His house was severely damaged by the fire. "I bought this house in January ... I (am) cut off from Germany and this is my life here ... it was here," Dreste told Reuters showing the charred walls of his home.

The World Meteorological Organisation warned on Tuesday the heatwave was spreading and intensifying in large parts of Europe. With human-caused climate change triggering droughts, the number of extreme wildfires was expected to increase 30% within the next 28 years, according to a February 2022 U.N. report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
3
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022