Normal life affected in Nilgiris due to heavy rains, biting cold

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 14-07-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 16:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Normal life was paralysed in Nilgiris district on Thursday, following incessant rains, falling of trees and biting cold.

The district, particularly, this tourist town, Coonoor, Gudalur and Pandalur areas are experiencing moderate to heavy rains for the last one week, leading to falling of trees preventing traffic movement, officials said.

More than 20 trees had fallen on Ooty-Coonoor, Ooty-Kothagiri and Ooty-Gudalur roads, even as the administration is engaged in cutting of trees posing threat to the residents in different areas.

Traffic is totally paralysed in this town as six big trees fell on the roads and there was no power since Wednesday night due to snapping of electric wires.

The people remained indoors due to biting cold, as rains continue to batter across the district, even as authorities are monitoring the situation, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

