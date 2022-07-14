Left Menu

Mercury drops after rains in Haryana, Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 20:31 IST
Mercury drops after rains in Haryana, Punjab
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

The showers brought much needed relief from the sultry weather. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here.

Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius and Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Gurdaspur recorded a high of 30.8 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius and Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
2
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022