Work for Pet Park in Jangpura will begin soon: MCD

The MCD's ambitious project of developing a 'pet park' exclusive for pet dogs and cats has started gaining momentum as the civic body will soon begin its construction work in south Delhi's Jangpura.

Officials said the “pet park” will have space for pet grooming, off-leash area for dogs and cats to stretch, veterinary centre, play area, stalls for sale of pet food and accessories. It will also have a day shelter where pets can rest when their masters or owners are away for work.

A senior official of the MCD said that the work on developing a dedicated park for pets has now started slowly as the progress was tardy on the project earlier due to lack funds and unification of the erstwhile three civic bodies.

“Now tenders for the park have been done and the construction work will begin soon. It was stalled due to fund crunch but now we are arranging some funds and we hope to start the work soon, probably in a month's time,” the official told PTI.

He said that the 'pet park' will come up in an old park having one acre area in Jangpura in south Delhi. The move was approved by the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) last year and its deadline was kept as March 2022.

Pet Park will also have facilities like dog trail, space for running, swimming, digging, trailing & tricks for dogs. A dedicated space for defecating for dogs will be provided and the facility will also have a provision for waste bag dispenser to collect pet poop in a bag. ''We will install covered dustbins to collect such waste,'' the official said.

The inspiration to develop such a facility was derived from dog parks in Bengaluru and Greater Hyderabad. However, erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation had opened Delhi's first 'dog park' in Old Rajinder Nagar in October last year. The official said there have been instances where people were not allowed to take their dogs inside public parks so it is necessary to have such facilities.

“Delhi being the national capital must have multiple such facilities as there is huge fraternity of dog and cat lovers,” the official said.

A veterinary clinic will also be set up in the park, which will have facilities for surgery of pets, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)