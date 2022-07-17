104 rain-related deaths in Maha since onset of monsoon

At least 104 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since the onset of monsoon on June 1, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Sunday.

The fatalities occurred between June 1 and July 16, and two of the deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours - one each in Jalgaon and Amravati districts, it said.

The deaths were caused by floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among other reasons, the report said.

As per the latest data, two villages in the state were affected by heavy rains and three people have been reported missing. However, no one was evacuated anywhere in the state due to flooding in the last 24 hours, the report said.

Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, have been witnessing moderate rainfall, it said.

After heavy showers for more than a week, rains have abated in the state, including in Mumbai.

It was a sunny day in the state capital on Sunday.

The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 12.8 mm rainfall while the Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs registered 23.3 mm showers in the last 24 hours, the report said.

Ratnagiri district received an average 20.1 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa highway was shut for traffic.

Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa highway was earlier this month diverted following a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section near Chiplun.

Besides, Gadchiroli district witnessed 20 mm average rainfall in the last 24 hours. The Godavari and Indravati rivers in the state were flowing above the danger mark, while three other rivers were flowing close to the danger level, the report said.

According to the report, as many as 10,600 people have been shifted to safer locations in Gadchiroli district so far. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the district, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)