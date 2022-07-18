Climate Change Learning Lab opened in Patna

A Climate Change Learning Lab (CCLL) was opened at the Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, here.

The CCLL has been set up by the state Environment, Forest and Climate Change department in collaboration with the Strategic Partnership for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement (SPIPA) project.

The CCLL will provide climate change-related information to all the relevant stakeholders, including students, in an interactive and interesting manner through a dedicated physical learning space, Bihar Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Neeraj Kumar Singh said while inaugurating it on Sunday.

''We know that our climate is changing due to humans, and these changes are already having a big impact on our lives'', said Singh, adding that ''It’s important that we understand how the climate is changing, so that we can prepare for the future.'' The minister said he will ask officials of the state Environment department to explore the possibility of opening such labs in all 38 districts in the state.

Singh said the SPIPA project has been implemented by the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to India in close collaboration with GIZ India, with funding from the EU Partnership Instrument and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV). The Union ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is the nodal ministry for this project, he added.

Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) chairman Ashok Kumar Ghosh said, “The lab will provide climate change related information in a structured and self-explanatory manner. The CCLL will also provide information on climate change in an interesting, interactive and experimental manner, which will enhance the learning process and the involvement of different stakeholders in climate action”. As part of the project similar CCLL are being established in Haryana, Gujarat and Kerala.

