Left Menu

Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan; Bhungra records 203 mm rains

Heavy showers were recorded in various districts of Rajasthan since Monday with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest 203 mm rains, a weather department spokesperson said. Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota and Rajsamand districts.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:37 IST
Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan; Bhungra records 203 mm rains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy showers were recorded in various districts of Rajasthan since Monday with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest 203 mm rains, a weather department spokesperson said. Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota, and Rajsamand districts. Light to moderate rain was witnessed at some places of west Rajasthan. Bagidora of Banswara recorded 180 mm followed by 150 mm each in Nimbahera and Kesarpura, 120 mm each in Sajjangarh and Dug, 110 mm each in Shergarh, Badesar, and Garhi, and 100 mm in Danpur of Banswara, the meteorological department said. Various other places recorded 10 to 90 mm rainfall during the period. The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Kota, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions in the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022