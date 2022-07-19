Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan; Bhungra records 203 mm rains

Heavy showers were recorded in various districts of Rajasthan since Monday with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest 203 mm rains, a weather department spokesperson said. Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota, and Rajsamand districts. Light to moderate rain was witnessed at some places of west Rajasthan. Bagidora of Banswara recorded 180 mm followed by 150 mm each in Nimbahera and Kesarpura, 120 mm each in Sajjangarh and Dug, 110 mm each in Shergarh, Badesar, and Garhi, and 100 mm in Danpur of Banswara, the meteorological department said. Various other places recorded 10 to 90 mm rainfall during the period. The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Kota, Udaipur, and Ajmer divisions in the next 24 hours.

