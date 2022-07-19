Left Menu

Rains trigger landslides in U'khand, leads to blockages on highway, 89 rural roads

Rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday triggering landslides which led to blockages along Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway and 89 rural roads besides several state highways across the state, officials said. Landslide debris blocked the Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway near Guptkashi disrupting traffic along the route, the state emergency operation centre here said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-07-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Rains lashed various parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday triggering landslides which led to blockages along Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway and 89 rural roads besides several state highways across the state, officials said. Landslide debris blocked the Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway near Guptkashi disrupting traffic along the route, the state emergency operation centre here said. Efforts are on to open the highway, it said. The trek route from Gaurikund to the Himalayan temple is, however, open, it said. A 21-metre steel girder bridge on Uttarkashi-Tehri-Ghansali-Mayali-Tilwada motor road was damaged in the rains in Ruydraprayag district, it said. A bailey bridge is being built as a temporary alternative to the steel girder bridge on the route, the SEOC said. Altogether 89 rural roads in 13 districts of Uttarakhand are blocked by debris falling on them following landslides, it said. Most of the districts received rains on Tuesday, including Bageshwar where Liti received 119 mm of rains, Rudraprayag where Ukhimath received 50 mm rain, Pauri where Kotdwar received 43 mm rainfall, Chamoli where Joshimath received 15.20 mm and Dehradun where Mussoorie received 5 mm of rains, officials said. Similar weather has been predicted by the MeT department for Wednesday with heavy to very heavy rains likely at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts.

