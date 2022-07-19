Western Australia to establish investment and trade office in Chennai

Western Australia would set up its new investment and trade office in Chennai aimed at providing a vital trade link between the two countries, Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade, Roger Cook MLA said here on Tuesday.

Chennai, considered as 'Gateway to South India', would be the newest location in Western Australia's network of international offices.

''A thriving port city and the capital of Tamil Nadu, India's second largest economy, Chennai is the perfect fit for a new investment and trade office.'', Cook said after winding up the eight day mission across the country.

The new office would help grow the mutually beneficial trading relationship between Western Australia and India strengthen business and people-to-people ties with the region, he said.

Chennai would be a spoke office with in the India-Gulf Hub of the Western Australia International Investment and Trade Office Network, which also includes Mumbai and Dubai.

The operations of the Chennai office would be managed by investment and trade commissioner, Nashid Chowdhury.

According to him, India was seventh largest trading partner for Western Australia with total business of Australian dollars 4.6 billion, accounting more than 17 per cent of total trade between the two countries.

''Chennai is already well regarded within the Western Australia business community as an advanced engineering hub. The Western Australia government is committed to grow the strong relationship with India, which is underpinned by common values, strong people-to-people connections and substantial trade and investment links'', he said.

