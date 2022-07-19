Left Menu

J'khand boat capsize: Two more bodies fished out from Panchkhero dam

PTI | Koderma | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two more bodies were on Tuesday fished out from Panchkhero Dam in Jharkhand, where a boat carrying 10 people, including seven children, had capsized, officials said.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel had been carrying out search operations for the past two days in the 40-foot-deep reservoir as eight people went missing on Sunday after their boat turned turtle.

Six bodies were recovered on Monday from the dam in Markaccho block of the district.

Two men and seven children, all residents of Kheto village in Rajdhanwar police station area of Giridih district, had hired a country boat for a sail.

Ten people, including three girls, were on the boat when it capsized.

The boatman and one of the tourists, however, succeeded in swimming ashore.

The Panchkhero dam, built on a land that was earlier occupied by residents, is used for medium irrigation purposes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

