Left Menu

Several Rajasthan districts receive heavy rainfall in 24 hrs

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:09 IST
Several Rajasthan districts receive heavy rainfall in 24 hrs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several districts of Rajasthan received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours with Bhungra in Banswara recording the highest rainfall of 203, a weather department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Since Monday morning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at isolated places in Banswara, Chittorgarh, Jhalawar, Bundi, Dungarpur, Sirohi, Kota and Rajsamand districts.

Light to moderate rain was witnessed at some places of west Rajasthan.

Bagidora of Banswara recorded 180 mm rainfall, followed by 150 mm each in Nimbahera and Kesarpura, 120 mm each in Sajjangarh and Dug, and 110 mm each in Shergarh, Badesar and Garhi, and 100 mm in Danpur of Banswara, the meteorological department said.

Various other places recorded 10 to 90 mm rainfall during this period. The department spokesperson said that from Tuesday morning till 5.30 pm, 10.5 mm rain was recorded in Sirohi, 10 mm in Dabok (Udaipur), 8 mm in Bhilwara, 3.3 mm in Barmer, 2.5 mm in Tonk, 2 mm in Dungarpur and 1.5 mm in Banswara.

The MeT department has forecast heavy rainfall at some places in Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions in the next 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022