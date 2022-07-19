Major solar storm to hit Earth today; may disrupt radio communications, GPS

A major solar storm will be hitting Earth today, July 20, and may cause disruptions to radio communications and GPS signals, U.S. space agency NASA has warned.

A major solar storm will hit Earth today and may cause disruptions to radio communications and GPS according to ⁦@NASA⁩. And let's hope for a little Aurora in the Northern latitudes. May be visible in Northern US states. pic.twitter.com/IXPdRLd3CW — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) July 19, 2022

NASA defines a solar flare as an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. Solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are the largest explosions in the solar system. They are caused by the buildup and sudden release of magnetic stress in the solar atmosphere above the giant magnetic poles we see as sunspots.

While solar flares cannot pass through Earth's atmosphere to harm humans on the ground but can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals, and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts.

NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory keeps an eye on the Sun continuously. The observatory studies how solar activity is created and drives space weather and has greatly contributed to the scientific community's understanding of the closest star.

The European Space Agency's upcoming space weather mission - Vigil - will be the first of its kind to help warn us in near-real time of oncoming dangerous solar activity. Scheduled to launch in the mid-2020s, the spacecraft will monitor our active and unpredictable Sun to protect Earth's vital infrastructure and inhabitants, space infrastructure as well as space explorers from violent solar outbursts.