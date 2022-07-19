Left Menu

Greek widlfire rages near Athens, threatens homes

A wildfire fuelled by strong winds raged on a mountainous area near homes on the outskirts of the Greek capital on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least two areas. Heavy clouds of dark smoke were seen rising into the sky over the area of Penteli where the fire broke out, some 27 km (16 miles) away from central Athens.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-07-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 22:56 IST
Greek widlfire rages near Athens, threatens homes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

A wildfire fuelled by strong winds raged on a mountainous area near homes on the outskirts of the Greek capital on Tuesday, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least two areas.

Heavy clouds of dark smoke were seen rising into the sky over the area of Penteli where the fire broke out, some 27 km (16 miles) away from central Athens. About 78 firefighters assisted by 22 engines and 16 aircraft were trying to tame the blaze which was burning on two fronts.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of the Drafi and Anthousa areas. They have also advised residents in nearby areas to be ready to evacuate their homes, if ordered to do so. Traffic was halted on roads leading to Penteli. "It is a difficult fire and we will do our best to contain it," Fire Department spokesperson Yiannis Artopios told state TV ERT, adding that 28 firefighters from Romania were also assisting the Greek firefighters' efforts. We are figthing it, we are trying to circle the fire."

Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland in different parts of Greece as the country experienced its worst heatwave in 30 years.

