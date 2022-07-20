Greek wildfire rages near Athens, homes, hospital evacuated

A Greek wildfire fuelled by gale-force winds raged on the mountainous area of Penteli near Athens on Tuesday, damaging homes and prompting authorities to order the evacuation of at least four areas and a hospital.

Heavy clouds of smoke were rising into the sky billowing over Mount Penteli where the fire broke out at 1430 GMT, some 27 km (16 miles) away from central Athens. The Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill was covered in red light due to the fire burning in the background. The burning flames were visible from the island of Evia, according to witnesses.

Local media reported that the flames had burned at least one house but the fire brigade would not confirm the information. About 350 firefighters assisted by 60 engines were trying to tame the blaze, which was burning on several fronts. More than 24 helicopters and planes were earlier dumping water on the flames but the aircraft could not keep flying in the dark for safety reasons.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of four areas, Drafi, Anthousa, Dioni and Dasamari. They have also advised residents in more areas to be ready to evacuate their homes, if ordered to do so. Traffic was halted on roads leading to Penteli. One hospital and the National Observatory of Athens were evacuated as a precaution.

"Today is a difficult day. We are at the peak of the fire season and the current conditions make it easier for fires to break out and spread," said Fire Department spokesperson Yiannis Artopios in a statement. Artopios earlier told state TV ERT that the fire was a "difficult" case and that 28 firefighters from Romania were also assisting the Greek firefighters' efforts.

"We are fighting it, we are trying to circle the fire," said Artopios. Winds were forecast to persist until Wednesday afternoon.

More than 200 firefighters and equipment from Bulgaria, France, Germany, Romania, Norway and Finland will be on standby during the hottest months of July and August in Greece. Last year, wildfires ravaged about 300,000 acres (121,000 hectares) of forest and bushland in different parts of Greece as the country experienced its worst heat wave in 30 years.

