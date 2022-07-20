Excursion to showcase Robben Island’s contribution to ocean economy

Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Deputy Minister, Buti Manamela, will be conducting an excursion at Robben Island to showcase the value chain of the island's contribution to heritage and the country's ocean economy with a special focus on the key careers related to the sea.

The department said during a tour, which takes place on Wednesday, the attending learners will also get a brief on the complete value chain of marine careers and how these contribute to the ocean economy.

"This tour aims to demonstrate how young people can access these careers and related opportunities with an emphasis on various career pathways available in public institutions, private institutions, and programs offered by Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs)," the department said.

Food Day Expo

Manamela will also on Thursday host a focused Food Day Expo for the 3rd Annual Heritage Career Expo to be held at Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Bellville Campus.

The third expo to be held under the theme "Unlocking the Wealth in Our Heritage", aims to expose young people in the post-schooling education and training sector to the heritage industry.

The department said the exposure will mainly be directed at high school learners and students in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and universities.

"This initiative is driven by the Deputy Minister, in partnership with nine SETAs, [including] Food and Beverages SETA, Services SETA, Transport Education Training Authority, Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport SETA, Fibre Processing and Manufacturing SETA and Media, Information, and Communication Technologies SETA.

"The Food & Beverages Manufacturing Sector Education and Training Authority (FoodBev SETA) which is responsible for training and skills development in the food and beverage manufacturing sector will be spearheading this event with the aim of highlighting the many ways the food processing and manufacturing industries support the arts and heritage, and how art meets food science," the department highlighted.

According to the department, the attendees will be exposed to five subsectors within the industry, and these include manufacturing of dairy products; producing processed and preserved meat, fish, and vegetables; producing and processing baked goods, cereals, confections, and snacks; manufacturing of beverages; and production of food prepared products.

"The expo also seeks to empower stakeholders such as artists, chefs, crafters and poets by creating opportunities for skills development and career awareness among young people," the department added.

