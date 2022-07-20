Left Menu

Eight killed and 23 injured in Turkish attack on Iraq's Dohuk province

The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in southeast Turkey where the PKK sought to create an ethnic homeland.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:55 IST
Eight civilians died and another 23 people were injured in a Turkish attack on Iraq's northern province of Dohuk, Iraq's state media said on Wednesday.

The "fierce artillery bombing" hit a resort in Zakho, a city on the border between Iraq's Kurdistan region and Turkey, state TV said. All killed were tourists, the state news agency said. Turkey regularly carries out air strikes in northern Iraq and has sent commandos to support its offensives as part of a long-running campaign in Iraq and Syria against militants of the Kurdish PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia.

Ankara regards both as terrorist groups. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, which in the past was mainly focused in southeast Turkey where the PKK sought to create an ethnic homeland.

