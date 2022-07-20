Russian official says Ukraine shelled border villages, killing one
"According to preliminary reports, five shells landed. In Nekhoteevka, four houses were damaged, roofing, windows, a fence and a village clubhouse were hit," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that a local man was killed. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
The governor of Russia's southern Belgorod region said on Wednesday that Ukraine had shelled two Russian villages near the border, killing a local resident. "According to preliminary reports, five shells landed. In Nekhoteevka, four houses were damaged, roofing, windows, a fence and a village clubhouse were hit," governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, adding that a local man was killed.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian officials have reported sporadic attacks on Russian settlements, checkpoints and infrastructure near the Ukrainian border, accusing Kyiv of carrying out the strikes.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility but has described the incidents at weapons stores and other sites as "karma" for Russia's invasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Russian gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream, Ukraine dip
Ukrainian mathematician awarded prestigious Fields Medal
Russian rouble falls to 2-week low, Rusal shares leap on merger talk
Russian-held part of south Ukraine aims to sell grain to Middle East - TASS
Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes