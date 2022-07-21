Left Menu

Inmate attacked in Tihar jail over watching television: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 10:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 10:30 IST
Inmate attacked in Tihar jail over watching television: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle over watching television led to an inmate in the Tihar jail being attacked by two others, according to officials.

The incident took place in jail number 5 on Wednesday, they added.

The scuffle broke out in a barrack where offenders aged between 18 and 21 years are lodged, a senior jail official said, adding that two inmates attacked a third one with a sharp metal piece taken from a fan.

The injured inmate had his face cut in the attack. He was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital, from where he was discharged subsequently, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022