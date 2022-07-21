World News Roundup: EU plan to curb gas use faces opposition from countries; Italian PM Draghi meets president, expected to resign and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

EU plan to curb gas use faces opposition from countries

A European Union proposal that member countries cut gas use by 15% to prepare for possible supply cuts from Russia is facing resistance from governments, throwing into doubt whether they will approve the emergency plan. The European Commission proposed on Wednesday that all 27 EU countries use 15% less gas from August to March compared with the average over the last five years. The target would be voluntary, but the EU could make it mandatory if Brussels declares a substantial risk of gas shortages.

Italian PM Draghi meets president, expected to resign

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi went to see President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday and was expected to resign after three coalition parties withdrew their support for his government. His resignation would almost certainly open the way for early elections in October.

Russian gas flows to Germany again, Moscow eyes giant Ukrainian power plant

Russian gas began flowing to Europe via a major pipeline on Thursday after a 10-day pause but fears of broader supply cuts remained and Russian forces in Ukraine were seen eyeing the capture of the country's second biggest power plant. Russian troops shelled cities across eastern and southern Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said, and hit two schools as Moscow's forces carried out limited ground operations in preparation for what is seen as a wider offensive.

Extreme weather is Earth's "chorus of anguish", Pope says

Pope Francis on Thursday called on world leaders to heed the Earth's "chorus of cries of anguish" stemming from climate change, extreme weather and loss of biodiversity. In a message for the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation, he urged nations to confront climate change with the same attention as global challenges like wars and health crises, saying global warming hurts the poor and indigenous populations most.

Kremlin says Putin is fine, denying health rumours

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was in good health, dismissing what it called false reports he was unwell. "Everything is fine with his health," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in reply to a question at his daily briefing.

Biden plans talks with China's Xi soon, casts doubt on Pelosi's Taiwan trip

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, by the end of the month at a moment of simmering tensions between the countries over Taiwan and trade. "I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Biden told reporters as he returned from a climate-related trip to Massachusetts.

Sri Lanka swears in new president amid the economic meltdown and soaring inflation

Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new president on Thursday, a day after winning a vote in parliament and urging the island nation to come together to find a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades. The country of 22 million people has been crippled by a lack of foreign currency, triggering shortages of fuel, food and medicines as prices soar.

In occupied south Ukraine, some fear a return to Soviet times under Russia

In Nova Kakhovka, a city in southern Ukraine occupied by Russian troops five months ago on the first day of its invasion, the signs of creeping annexation by Russia are mounting and some residents fear a return to Soviet times. A statue of Russian Communist leader Vladimir Lenin, erected in April, stands in the city center, where the Russian and Soviet flags have been hoisted. On the side of police cars patrolling the streets, the Ukrainian word "politsiya" has been repainted in Russian.

BBC agrees 'substantial damages' to ex-royal nanny over Diana interview

The BBC said on Thursday it had agreed to pay "substantial damages" to the former nanny of Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry over the broadcaster's now much-criticized 1995 interview with their mother, the late Princess Diana. The payout to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, now Alexandra Pettifer, was over false claims made about her by BBC journalist Martin Bashir in order to obtain the interview, in which Diana admitted to an affair and disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles.

Italy's 'Super Mario' Draghi undone by political infighting

Mario Draghi, the central banker turned Italian prime minister, won plaudits for his calm leadership as Italy emerged from the coronavirus crisis but suffered the same fate as many of his predecessors, brought down by fractious internal politics. Draghi, a prominent figure on the international stage as the former head of the European Central Bank, handed in his resignation on Thursday after his broad national coalition formed in February 2021 fell apart.

