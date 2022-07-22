Left Menu

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

PTI | Pune | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:05 IST
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty
A mild tremor of 3 magnitudes hit the Koyna dam area of Maharashtra's Satara district on Friday, but there was no report of any casualties or damage to property, an official said.

The tremor was recorded at 1 pm, with its epicenter 12 km away from Koyna dam, the official from the district administration said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property in the area, he added.

