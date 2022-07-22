Left Menu

Govt orders partial closure of certain offices due to new President’s swearing-in ceremony on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:21 IST
President-elect Droupadi Murmu (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Personnel Ministry on Friday directed partial closure of certain government offices due to the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

The construction work of the new Parliament building also needs to be kept stopped during the time of the ceremony, it said.

The swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of India will be held in the Central Hall of the Parliament House here on July 25, said the order issued to all central government departments/ministries.

A total of 30 offices are required to be vacated by 6 AM on July 25, for carrying out an anti-sabotage checks, according to the order.

This exercise will continue till the ceremony is over, it said.

"Further, construction work of New Parliament Building, at present in progress, also needs to be kept stopped during the time of the ceremony," the order said.

The buildings that would be vacated early include South Block, North Block, Rail Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Sanchar Bhawan, Press Trust of India (PTI) Building, Sena Bhawan, Vayu Bhawan, Udyog Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan among others, according to the order. These buildings would remain closed on July 25 from 6 AM to 2 PM, it added.

