Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 18:29 IST
Science News Roundup: Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Scientists reveal origin of mammal evolution milestone: warm-bloodedness

Scientists have answered a longstanding question about mammalian evolution, examining ear anatomy of living and extinct mammals and their close relatives to determine when warm-bloodedness - a trait integral to the lineage's success - first emerged. Researchers said on Wednesday that the reduced size of inner ear structures called semicircular canals - small, fluid-filled tubes that help in keeping balance - in fossils of mammal forerunners showed that warm-bloodedness, called endothermy, arose roughly 233 million years ago during the Triassic Period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022