Left Menu

Five dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana

Heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts of Telangana on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-07-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 10:47 IST
Five dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Five people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

According to Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi, two persons died and one was injured on Friday night when an old building collapsed and fell on an adjacent hut where the duo lived, due to incessant rains.

''It is an old building and nobody was there in that when it collapsed. It appears the building collapsed due to incessant rains since yesterday,'' Joshi told PTI. The injured person is being treated in hospital.

In Chegunta of Medak district, two persons died on the spot when the compound wall of a factory collapsed during wee hours of Saturday due to rains, a senior police official of Medak district said.

The official said two persons were injured in the wall collapse and they are being treated.

A motorist died on the spot as his head hit a road divider after his bike skidded due to waterlogging at Narsingi-Vallabhapur junction this morning, police said.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana on Friday leading to waterlogging at several places in the city and elsewhere in the state. According to weather report, heavy to very heavy rain is ''very likely'' to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mulugu, Peddapally, Karimnagar, Jayashanker Bupallapally, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy districts today. Heavy rains are ''very likely'' to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Janagaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri districts of Telangana on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
3
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022