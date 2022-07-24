Left Menu

PTI | Sangareddy | Updated: 24-07-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 13:23 IST
Telangana: 3 people die in rain-related incidents
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Three people died and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Medak and Siddipet districts of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

According to Chegunta Sub Inspector of Police Prakash Goud, two people died on the spot, and two others were injured in Reddipally village when a compound wall fell on a room where four workers of a factory were sleeping.

The deceased were natives of Bihar and identified as Ranbek (55) and Vir Yadav (48).

In another incident, a youth lost control of his motorbike amid heavy rains and hit a road divider in Narsingi village of Medak district.

T Sailu (19), a resident of Navipet village in Nizamabad district, died while he was being shifted to hospital, police said.

Five houses were damaged in Medak and Siddipet districts due to the downpour.

A poultry farm was damaged due to heavy rains and more than 1,000 chicks were killed.

Singur and Manjeera reservoirs of Sangareddy district reached their full capacity and water is being released by lifting the crest gates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

