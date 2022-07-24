Rajasthan receives above-average rainfall this monsoon season

Most of the parts of Rajasthan have recorded above-average rainfall in this Monsoon season so far.

According to the data of the Meteorological Department, the pre-monsoon and monsoon rainfall in the state so far has been 53 percent more than the average. Meanwhile, average rainfall was recorded above normal in 25 out of the 33 districts. Good rains have also been recorded in the Thar desert area, which has brought smiles to the faces of farmers and livestock animal rearers.

The North West Monsoon has covered the entire state. As per the data, the average rainfall from June 1 to July 23 was recorded at 247.5 mm, against the normal rainfall of 161.9 mm for the period. During this period East Rajasthan received 318.4 mm of rain, which is 42 percent more than the average of 224.1 mm. At the same time, rain in West Rajasthan has recorded 70 percent (190.9mm) more than the average of 112.4 mm. Meanwhile, the average rainfall in 25 districts has been above normal (20 percent or more than the average).

According to the MeT department, the districts of the western parts of the state received 190.9 mm of rain, which is 70 percent more than the normal rainfall of 112.4 mm during this period. The Thar desert is spread in the western districts of the state such as Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, and Ganganagar which generally receives less rainfall.

However, as of now, Ganganagar district has received 239.6 mm of rain, which is 159 percent more than the average rainfall of 92.6 mm. This is the first district in the state to receive 100 percent or more rainfall than the average. Apart from this, rainfall in Bikaner was 148 percent more than the average, 126 percent more in Jaisalmer, and 122 percent above in Churu.

In western Rajasthan, only one district, Pali, received eight percent less rainfall. Pali is the only district in the state where rainfall has been below average this time. Districts like Hanumangarh, Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Pratapgarh, Jalore, Sirohi, and Pali received 19 percent more or less than the average. Director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Radheshyam Sharma said the rainfall is good and average in the entire state itself, but it is more visible in western Rajasthan because generally there is less cloud cover.

He said that one of the reasons for the above-average rainfall in western Rajasthan this time is that there were good pre-monsoon rains and the monsoon also reached there four-five days before the usual time. At the same time, after the active monsoon, continuous rain occurred in short intervals.

Sharma said that this time the monsoon had entered the state on June 30 and the rainy season would continue.

