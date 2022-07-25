Left Menu

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 25-07-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 13:18 IST
Naxals set afire 2 vehicles, machine used for laying telecom cables in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Naxals set ablaze two vehicles and a machine engaged in laying cables of a private telecom company in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

No person was injured in the incident which took place on Sunday evening between Padera and Kakekorma villages under Bijapur police station limits where the cable laying work was going on, Additional Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shukla said.

A group of armed ultras stormed the site and threatened laborers to stop the work, he said.

The rebels then set on fire an earth-excavating machine and two pick-up vehicles, the official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on, he added.

There have been several incidents in the past also where Naxals tried to disrupt development works, including road construction, in various parts of the state by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles, and machines used in the work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

